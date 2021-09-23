It’s still a bummer for Nike, yes. But not being able to produce some shoes and basketball shorts is a lot better than no one wanting to buy them. Demand looks healthy for Nike, and that isn’t by accident. The company has been carefully shifting some of its business away from stodgy wholesalers and curtailing discounts while it tries sell products directly through its own channels. That includes its tech-enhanced stores and the SNKRS app, where fans can get on the waitlist for upcoming releases. Demand on the app increased 130% in the quarter, the company said. Nike’s going “direct to consumer,” a buzz phrase used by an increasing number of companies — from streaming-TV services like Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ to subscription upstarts such as Dollar Shave Club and Warby Parker Inc. It’s why shoppers may start to notice fewer Nike shoes at Macy’s and DSW, for example.