Regulators unveiled stricter fuel economy requirements for new vehicles sold in the U.S.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 71 cents to $6.75.

Investors were disappointed by the cybersecurity software and services company’s latest financial update.

Amazon.com Inc., up $11.25 to $3,271.20.

The online retailer’s workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid, while workers in part of New York voted to unionize.

Story continues below advertisement

NIO Inc., up 88 cents to $21.93.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker gave investors an encouraging delivery update.

DexCom Inc., up $19.97 to $531.57.

The medical device company announced the launch of a new glucose monitoring system in the U.K.

Newell Brands Inc., down 1 cent to $21.40.