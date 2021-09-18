The largest and angriest of the Mapplethorpe controversies, which erupted over the 1989 exhibition at Washington’s Corcoran Gallery of Art, revolved in large part around his photographs of naked children. In a 2020 article, the legal scholar Amy Adler detects in the legal and political discourse since then a decline in concern about obscenity alongside a rise in concern about child pornography. To oversimplify Adler’s argument, there exist images that would have been considered obscene three decades ago that are obscene no longer; but, where depictions of young children are involved, there exist images that would have been considered art three decades ago but are now considered pornographic.