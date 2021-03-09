Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Owners will get a interim repair letter in April that will tell them to schedule a service appointment if they experience the problem. When sufficient parts are available in the fall, a second letter will be sent telling all owners to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the switch and add a protective grommet.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.