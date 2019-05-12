BAYPORT, Texas — Officials say air monitoring hasn’t raised health concerns as cleanup efforts continue following a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water.

Authorities said air testing Sunday found one detectable concentration of a volatile organic compound that was not detected in subsequent tests.

Residents in cities near the accident site have reported a strong gasoline smell. Officials say the spilled product is toxic to touch, inhale or ingest.

Friday’s accident near Bayport, Texas, between a tanker that punctured storage tanks on a tugboat that was pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel released about 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock.

The ship channel remains partially closed.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.