BRUSSELS — Belgium’s air traffic control center says that no airplanes can land or depart across the country because of a technical glitch in its data system.

Belgocontrol said in a Twitter message that it is executing a “clear sky” until the issue is fixed. It said “there is a problem loading flight data.” It did not elaborate.

Dominique Dehaene of Belgocontrol told the VRT network that “it is a very specific problem and it was no longer sure that all information of flights was correct.”

Brussels international and Charleroi are the biggest airports in Belgium.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.