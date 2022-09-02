Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House special election in Alaska, in which Democrat Mary Peltola won an upset victory over opponents including former Governor Sarah Palin, was the first conducted under that state’s new voting system. It’s one of a number of electoral experiments in states around the nation, which overall are a good thing, in my view. But I’m no fan of the Alaska version.

The problem with the Alaska system is that its single-ballot first round of voting eliminates formal party nominations. Political parties tend to be unpopular in the US, but political scientists are almost unanimous in saying that parties are essential to making democracy work. Parties structure voter decisions and give them concise, useful information.

Parties also give people who want to become more involved in politics a way to participate meaningfully, because parties define themselves through nominating candidates for office. Take away those nominations, and it becomes that much harder for groups and for individual citizens to fight for what they want from their elected officials. Without party influence, true self-government becomes a lot more difficult.

In the new Alaska system, candidates enter a single preliminary contest, open to all candidates and all voters regardless of party affiliation. In the initial round, voters select one candidate, and the top four finishers proceed to the second round.

Alaska calls this a “primary” election (as does California, which has begun using a similar system), but it’s no such thing. Primary elections choose party nominees.(1) The second election uses instant-runoff procedures to determine a winner, with the bottom candidate knocked out and votes redistributed to the voters’ second-choice candidates until one winner gets more than 50% of the vote.

So there are two non-standard features — the two-round election, and the ranked-choice voting in the second round. But ranked-choice voting, in which voters are asked to express first-choice, second-choice and third-choice preferences instead of just picking their favorite candidate, isn’t much different in principle from the familiar mechanism (used, for example, in many Southern states) of requiring a run-off election among the top two contestants if neither reaches 50% in the general election.

It’s the non-partisan, two-round election that is troubling. In primary elections, party actors — politicians, campaign and governing professionals, party officials and staff, donors and volunteers, party-aligned interest groups and the partisan media — control valuable resources that help candidates win nominations. Even though voters make the final decision, the party matters. And that means that candidates must pay attention to party actors, and party actors have incentives to work with each other and cut bargains that wind up defining and redefining the party. That’s where a lot of democracy actually takes place: People who care enough to get involved beyond just voting do so, and the outcomes of intra-party struggles really matter to governing.

It’s possible that parties will settle on a nominee despite rules that make it hard to do so. That’s basically what Alaska Democrats did; an independent candidate running against Republicans was one of the top four in the second-round election, but he dropped out and supported Peltola, giving Democrats a de facto nominee. Without a mechanism to force that to happen, factional candidates can get through, and they may resist efforts to bring the party together. That’s more or less what happened on the Republican side in Alaska.(2)

Republicans are blaming the ranked choice element for losing what normally is a safe GOP seat, but that’s not quite correct. It is true that had the Democratic-leaning independent candidate remained in the race, the Democratic vote would likely have split and the two Republicans, Palin and businessman Nick Begich, would have been the final two candidates, meaning one of them would have won. Instead, Peltola had the most raw votes and Palin was second, meaning that Begich’s votes were redistributed, with enough of them either going to Peltola or getting tossed out entirely (with some Begich voters declining to declare a second choice) that Peltola won.

But it’s also true that had there been a primary election, Palin might well have won the Republican nomination, and given what we know from second-choice ballots, it’s at least plausible that she was so unpopular that she would have lost in the general election. The problem for Republicans is that many of their voters (egged on by former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Palin) keep supporting candidates who aren’t very popular, regardless of the voting rules.

But overall, eliminating any kind of formal nominations and making it harder to deliver party support to strong candidates can’t help solve that problem. I’m less critical of the ranked-choice portion of the Alaska system. Thinking through what happened in this special election and how it could have turned out differently depending on which candidates were involved in the final round demonstrates that ranked-choice fails to necessarily choose moderate candidates, which is supposed to be the appeal of this kind of system; in fact, most of the studies on similar systems have failed to find any moderating effect.

Ranked-choice voting can be helpful in some circumstances, although it’s no cure-all. But top-four, top-two and other rules that strip political parties of their role in selecting candidates for a general election? They’re simply bad for democracy.

(1) Of course, you can call these procedures whatever you want. But traditional primary elections are procedures to nominate the parties’ candidates; the Alaska “primary” in the top four system no longer has that function - and in fact makes it impossible for parties to formally designate nominees at all.

(2) And it may happen again in the November election for the regular term. The same three candidates have qualified, this time joined by a Libertarian Party candidate who will presumably finish fourth and be eliminated quickly in the instant-runoff portion of the vote. The incentives again will be for the two Republicans to run against each other, rather than consolidating to run against the lone Democrat.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

