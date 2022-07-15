Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With temperatures soaring and many Europeans hitting the road for a beach vacation, toasty car seats were until this week blessedly far from most of our minds. Yet suddenly BMW AG finds itself embroiled in blistering row over plans to charge car owners $18 a month to warm their derrières. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reports that the German automaker wants drivers in the UK, France, Germany and elsewhere to purchase a software update unlocking the seat-warming functionality — which will otherwise remain unavailable, despite all of the necessary hardware already being built into their cars — triggered an immediate online backlash.

While the winter posterior comfort of wealthy motorists is hardly the most pressing issue facing humanity, the public-relations disaster illustrates the dangers facing businesses who nickel and dime during a cost-of-living crisis, our growing fatigue with paid subscriptions, and the risks facing carmakers trying to refashion themselves as software giants.

The BMW unlock, which costs 150 pounds ($177) for a year and 350 pounds for unrestricted access, was characterized on social media as a “parody of late-stage capitalism” and the epitome of “microtransaction hell” (a reference to the in-play purchases used by the video gaming industry to generate additional revenue).

Generously, BMW still provides a steering wheel as standard, but heating it to avoid frozen fingers may require a second subscription, albeit costing slightly less than preventing frigid rears. The optional fees don’t apply to customers whose vehicles were purchased with these features already enabled, as is mostly the case in the U.S.

The pricing policy provides customers with flexibility to try out features before purchasing them or to include functionality not specified by a previous owner, BMW said. Executives first touted these paid upgrades two years ago when rival Tesla Inc. built a similar paywall, although Tesla’s latest models come with heated steering wheels and rear seats as standard.

But is it any wonder these subscription proposals touched a nerve? An innovative upgrade that dramatically improves the performance or feel of the vehicle is one thing, but installing basic mechanical parts at the factory and then demanding a ransom to unlock them feels sneaky and cheap.

New vehicles are already horrendously expensive: the average price now exceeds $48,000 in the US and buyers spend about $650 monthly on loan repayments, according to Experian.

Thanks to limited vehicle inventories stemming from semiconductor shortages, BMW is raking in big profits and last month announced a 2 billion-euro ($2 billion) share buyback. It doesn’t need to penny-pinch.

Alas, consumers are becoming accustomed to such rough treatment, which predates spiraling inflation. The travel industry has a particular fondness for “drip pricing” as anybody hit by sundry airline seat reservation and baggage fees will attest. So-called ancillary services now account for close to half of budget carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc’s revenue, for example.

Thanks to over-the-air software upgrades, automakers hope that in future a vehicle purchase will be the start of a longer financial relationship with the customer. Though these efforts are still in their infancy, the industry is salivating at the possibilities: General Motors Co. anticipates consumers will be willing to spend $135 a month on vehicle software subscriptions and is aiming to achieve at least $20 billion of annual software and services revenue by the end of the decade, or around 10 times last year’s total. Jeep brand owner Stellantis NV has set a similar target, while BMW — whose sales volumes are lower — expects about 5 billion euros of additional digital revenue in that time period.

While automakers need to fund the massive cost of introducing electric vehicles while worrying about being shoved aside by tech giants such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc., they’re not just focused on protecting profits, but on expanding them.

Software add-ons can deliver very high margins when installed in millions of vehicles. And stock markets often value recurring revenue streams more highly than a one-off big-ticket purchase. Look at Tesla, whose more than $700 billion market capitalization relates in part to an automated-driving software suite costing $12,000 upfront or up to $199 for a monthly subscription.

In fairness, the ability to refresh a vehicle long after it has left the factory gate is pretty revolutionary. And some of these software packages are quite appealing: BMW’s digital store includes a download that adapts the suspension to your driving style and the road type. Though not to everyone’s taste, an audio package that amplifies the BMW engine sound inside the vehicle at least has the benefit of being fun. In contrast, BMW’s one-time 265-pound fee to access Apple CarPlay seems excessive.

Automakers should give more thought to what consumers are prepared to pay for, and what feels like highway robbery. Three-quarters of car buyers think most features and services should be included as part of the initial purchase price, according to a Cox Automotive survey published in April. More than 90% agreed heated seats shouldn’t be a subscription feature. BMW should treat its customers better than this, or they might give the premium carmaker the cold shoulder.

