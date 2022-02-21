Reform has been under discussion since last year and the government is close to agreeing to changes with regulators and the industry, according to the Financial Times. The pitch is that Britain is now free to scrap European rules that restrict insurers’ ability to pour money into things like green infrastructure or better housing.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The changes could help reduce some of the costs related to investing in such things, but Britain’s big life insurers already have almost one-third of their relevant funds in illiquid assets like these; the rest is mainly investments in publicly traded bonds.

One of Britain’s biggest life companies, Legal & General Plc does a lot of this kind of investing and is known for the social goals set by its chief executive officer, Nigel Wilson, who was born in the deprived northeast of England.

L&G has nearly 30% of its roughly 100 billion pounds ($136 billion) of life insurance-related funds in illiquid assets and wants to lift that to as much as 50%. Rivals like Aviva Plc, Phoenix Group Holdings Plc and M&G Plc have a similar mix of assets and similar intentions.

Story continues below advertisement

The industry says regulatory reform will help accelerate the process, but the real limit on these ambitions is creating or finding enough suitable assets. Tweaking insurance capital rules isn’t going to create new wind farms in the North Sea overnight.

Advertisement

The regulations, known as Solvency II, were adopted while Britain was in the EU, but their core principles mimicked pre-existing British rules, which were designed to judge whether insurers have enough capital based on the riskiness of their assets and liabilities. Many other countries have since created similar regimes.

The kinds of products sold by life-insurance and pensions firms vary by country across Europe. So, when Solvency II was created, it had to be tailored to each country’s needs. For the U.K., the rules were written to fit long-term annuities, a mainly British product that pays people a steady income for life after retirement. They won’t be torn up because they must still balance the long-term interests of policyholders against short-term profits for shareholders.

Story continues below advertisement

The rules are complex and make significant assumptions about the far-off future, so a large amount of prudence is required. When navigating by compass, not much can go wrong over 100 meters, but over 100 kilometers you can end up very far from where you meant to be.

Advertisement

Investing in assets that pay regular income over a long duration marries well with annuities because they make long-lasting and predictable payments to policyholders. The fixed nature of annuity claims, unlike, say, claims for house fires, also means these assets don’t need to be easily tradeable.

One of the changes insurers want is to loosen requirements for the predictability of cash flows from investments like infrastructure, or housing, or equity-release mortgages, which might not generate income for the first few years.

Story continues below advertisement

That would make it easier to invest in those areas without having to pay investment bankers to turn them into securitizations, which look more like normal bonds.

Some in the industry reckons this and other changes could free up 95 billion pounds for things like green infrastructure, but that seems far-fetched. Infrastructure only accounts for about a quarter of the industry’s illiquid assets, according to estimates from UBS Group AG. If all insurers raised their holdings of illiquid assets to 50% of their funds and kept a similar mix, that would only mean an extra 22 billion pounds for infrastructure.

Advertisement

One big reason why insurers want to invest more in illiquid assets is because they typically pay higher yields, which means more profits for shareholders.

Story continues below advertisement

Solvency II for annuities has a technical twist called the Matching Adjustment, which allows U.K. insurers to book the profits of these higher yields upfront — before they’ve been received. Insurers can’t just take these profits out, but they do count toward capital, making them look stronger.

However, Britain’s insurance regulator, which is part of the Bank of England, suggested in a 2021 study that the boost to capital from booking profits early might be too generous already.

The regulator might be persuaded to change its view, but the UBS analysts say any gain for the industry would probably be offset by higher capital charges for the risks around judging the correct value of assets that are rarely traded.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Britain’s original risk-based insurance rules were created after the dotcom bubble burst and nearly ruined much of the industry, which had loaded up on stocks. Today’s world is awash in debt and property with high prices and very low yields. The government should be very careful about letting insurers release capital or take more risks with liquidity, or duration.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Boris Johnson Is Left With a Brexit Meltdown: Therese Raphael

• Brexit Boosted Exports of Rich British Bankers: Mark Gilbert

• Inches and Pounds Poised for Post-Brexit Comeback: Stephen Mihm

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. He previously worked for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion