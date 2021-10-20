Who will succeed him at the Bundesbank? Such decisions are in the hands of the next German government, which is still in the creative stage. A replacement hawk for hawk is less likely than a more consensual candidate. Claudia Buch is Weidmann’s deputy but she is a perceived Christian Democrat party (CDU) appointee. It is more likely Isabel Schnabel would step up as the next head, and she is a key ally of Lagarde. Although she has not had a major role with the Bundesbank, Schnabel was appointed to her ECB executive board role in 2020 by Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz, who is still finance minister. He is most likely to become Germany’s next chancellor. Schnabel would be a very pro-EU appointment.