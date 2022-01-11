The big risk for Garanti is that Turkey’s economy really tanks and leads to heavy losses from bad loans. In the most extreme scenario, those could burn through Garanti’s capital. But even in the worst case, BBVA could in theory walk away and lose no more than the value of its equity investment. If it fully owned Garanti, that would cost a few billion euros — painful for sure but not a disaster: BBVA is planning a 3.5 billion-euro share buyback this year, and it has 4.6 billion euro in spare capital on top of that.