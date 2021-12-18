However, if you get married and file a joint tax return, your spouse’s income will be included in the calculation for how much you owe. If both parties have debt and are on income-driven repayment plans, this hike in monthly payments could be lethal for the household budget. Technically, you can still file separately, and oftentimes your payments will continue to be based on just your income — but you won’t be receiving the same tax benefits of being married and filing jointly. And you need to read the fine print of your income-driven repayment plan, as some do include a spouse’s income, even if filed separately.