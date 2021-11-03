Little has been heard from the AU, which has been mostly mum as the continent’s second-most populous country has descended into the worst ethnic conflagration since the Rwandan genocide. The most charitable explanation is that the AU is overburdened. There are concurrent crises across much of the Sahel, the band of countries stretching across the continent just south of the Sahara. But the organization is also beholden to the Ethiopian government — the AU’s headquarters are in Addis Ababa -- and has been reluctant to criticize Abiy, much less pressure him to parley with the TPLF.