DETROIT — This year’s North American International Auto Show includes the usual gleaming vehicles, bright lights and flashy displays.

But something is missing: BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi and Mazda.

Detroit isn’t the only auto show to have automakers pull out. It could be because of a bad date for their new vehicle cycle, a declining bang for their buck or a desire to do a standalone or strictly digital event.

Shows are retooling to remain relevant: Moving elsewhere on the calendar or otherwise amping up the customer experience with test drives and other enticements.

Detroit is moving its show to June to capitalize on better weather, among other things. Officials hope to lure wayward automakers and offer attendees experiences they can’t find on the internet.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.