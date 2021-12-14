In February 2020, 63.3% of adults were in the workforce, either employed or looking for work. Then, when the pandemic kept people at home and governments restricted business activity, participation plunged over the next two months, to 60.2% in April 2020. By August 2020, after social distancing guidelines were lifted, many people rushed back to work, with 61.7% of adults back on the job. Yet participation has hovered around that level ever since. Last month, the rate was 61.8%.