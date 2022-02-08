One is that MMT assumes that central banks such as the Federal Reserve would behave in ways the Fed would never behave. In the real world, these critics said, the Fed would raise interest rates in response to rising inflation — thereby increasing the amount the government had to spend to balance its books. Another critique is that popularly elected governments are not especially well equipped to predict how their spending will affect inflation, nor are they disciplined enough to tailor their budgets to keep inflation in check. Indeed, this lack of expertise and discipline is one of the reasons for central banks in first place.