To the contrary, the current state of the economy shows that MMT, as it’s known, is less a theory than a disposition. And to the extent it is a theory, it is proving every bit as impractical as its critics charge.
Some background: Virtually all economists agree that productive government investments in infrastructure or scientific research can help economic growth. Mainstream economists still debate whether stimulus spending during a recession can be a net boost to the economy, even if it doesn’t pass a traditional cost-benefit analysis.
Proponents of MMT go beyond that. They argue the government can spend as much as it wants, whenever it wants, without worrying about the fiscal cost. What matters, they argue, are so-called real resource constraints — a shortage of building materials, for example.
When pressed on how those constraints would be managed in practice, proponents of MMT admit that, in theory, too much government spending could lead to inflation. But they quickly add that inflation is unlikely to be truly problematic — and if it is, the government could just stop spending.
Granted, the mere mention of unchecked government spending sets some economists’ hair ablaze, and there have been a lot of rash complaints about MMT. But there are also more considered critiques.
One is that MMT assumes that central banks such as the Federal Reserve would behave in ways the Fed would never behave. In the real world, these critics said, the Fed would raise interest rates in response to rising inflation — thereby increasing the amount the government had to spend to balance its books. Another critique is that popularly elected governments are not especially well equipped to predict how their spending will affect inflation, nor are they disciplined enough to tailor their budgets to keep inflation in check. Indeed, this lack of expertise and discipline is one of the reasons for central banks in first place.
All of which brings us to the present day. In response to Covid, the federal government spent trillions of dollars on relief, and the Fed pushed interest rates to zero. The idea was that these policies would be short-lived. But as the pandemic wore on, they were kept in place.
In effect, America was putting MMT into practice. Congress borrowed and spent with little concern for long-term limits, and the Fed supported that borrowing by keeping interest rates at zero. As a result, MMT proponents are fond of pointing out, the U.S. economy bounced back stronger than any of its peer nations.
Yes, they admit, the U.S. has also had stronger inflation. But MMT proponents note that they had always acknowledged that possibility, and that inflation was more a result of the unusual circumstances of a pandemic than of any particular aspect of MMT.
Both of these answers are unsatisfying. In truth, MMT is failing precisely as its more sanguine critics predicted.
First, it’s worth noting that, had the U.S. government adopted some of the policies that MMT proponents favor, inflation would probably be a lot higher. Among other things, they envisioned giving a $15-per-hour government job to anyone who wanted one. If that made it difficult for the private sector to attract talent, then it could just raise wages (and presumably prices).
This is a more extreme version of what employers faced when Congress temporarily added a bonus to unemployment insurance. One result was widespread labor shortages and a rise in costs for retailers.
The inability of the White House to admit that it might have gone overboard is precisely what critics meant when they accused MMT of being “delusional.” It’s not that there is something particularly dishonest about this administration; it’s that any administration would find it hard to tell its most ardent supporters that their most wished-for programs are wrecking the economy. The best it can do is wait inflation out — which is precisely what President Joe Biden’s administration is doing.
Second, the Fed is now planning to raise interest rates, perhaps quite aggressively. This means that consumers and businesses will soon face rising costs of investment, while the federal government will find it more expensive to finance its debt. If Congress raises taxes, that will exacerbate the difficulties facing families and businesses. If the government borrows more money, that will exacerbate the spending problem — which led to inflation in the first place.
In other words: Congress can’t easily stop spending too much, and the Fed can’t easily accommodate its failure to do so. The bottom line is that, even in extraordinary circumstances like a pandemic, the government has to be mindful of the consequences of excess public spending. The idea that it could disregard such consequences was always dubious as a theory, and now it has been discredited as a practice.
