WASHINGTON — The path to peace in a trade war between the United States and China is getting harder to find as the world’s two biggest economies pile ever more taxes on each other’s products.

The United States is scheduled to slap tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Monday, adding to the more than $50 billion worth that already face U.S. import taxes. China has vowed to counterpunch with tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods.

President Donald Trump is ready to up the ante, threatening to tax just about everything China ships to the United States.

“It’s more likely than not that these tariffs will be put in place for a long time,” says Timothy Keeler, a former U.S. trade official and now partner at the Mayer Brown law firm.

