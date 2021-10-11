The issue is that people don’t always react to a policy change in the same way. To explain this, the Nobel committee used the example of a policy where you give out free bicycles to employees of a company: The policy will cause some employees to start biking — and they might see health benefits. But there are other employees who were already biking, and others who won’t take up biking at all — and naturally, we don’t expect to see any change in these employees’ health outcomes. But then how can we learn about the health impacts of biking, even if there’s some other company available to compare to?