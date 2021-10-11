The approach is the subject of today’s Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, which was awarded to three of its pioneers: David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.
A particularly influential application led to a deeper understanding the impact of minimum-wage laws, which Card explored along with Alan Krueger — an economist who would’ve been in Nobel contention had he not died in 2019. Conventional economic wisdom suggested that raising the minimum wage could cause employment to fall, since it would both raise the cost of hiring workers and increase workers’ competition for jobs. But it was hard to know whether that theory would hold up in practice — and if so, how big the effect would be.
Card and Krueger found a natural experiment thanks to the line separating New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Workers on either side of the border aren’t that different from each other, except that those on the New Jersey side received a minimum wage increase.Surprisingly, Card and Krueger found no sign that employment in New Jersey decreased relative to Pennsylvania. If anything, it grew. Their work forced a fundamental rethinking of the impact of minimum wage policies, and kicked off a boom in research in labor economics that continues to this day. The work has had widespread policy impact, bolstering arguments for raising the minimum wage in ways that won’t hurt employment.
Angrist and Krueger, meanwhile, used a version of these methods to assess the impact of education on earnings. They observed that compulsory school attendance laws created a situation in which birthdates determined when people were allowed to drop out of school. Those born earlier in the year reached the age at which they could drop out before students born later in the year, which meant that on average those born earlier received a little bit less schooling.
Since a person’s birthday typically isn’t related to their earnings, the birthday-driven difference in educational attainment was random relative to earnings. Angrist and Krueger’s analysis based on this insight led to an estimate of the returns of an additional year of schooling: a roughly 9% increase in pay for students who stayed in school.
Looking for implicit randomization that separates otherwise similar groups is incredibly powerful, but it is also limited by the nature of human behavior.
The issue is that people don’t always react to a policy change in the same way. To explain this, the Nobel committee used the example of a policy where you give out free bicycles to employees of a company: The policy will cause some employees to start biking — and they might see health benefits. But there are other employees who were already biking, and others who won’t take up biking at all — and naturally, we don’t expect to see any change in these employees’ health outcomes. But then how can we learn about the health impacts of biking, even if there’s some other company available to compare to?
Imbens and Angrist identified a simple and intuitive statistical framework that makes it possible for us to estimate causal effects in these sorts of settings. They also clarified how we think about the effects themselves, showing that what we’re measuring is the impact of the policy on those who adjust their behavior as a result of the policy change — in this case, those who take up biking.
The Nobel laureates and their collaborators applied these methods to greatly expand the application of real-world experiments in economics. In doing so, they ushered in a new era of empirical economics that would increasingly influence policy discussions and help us understand the impacts of everything from immigration and military service to personalized medicine and lottery winnings.
And the three laureates continue to push the frontiers to this day: Card’s recent work has examined youth labor markets and the sources of earnings inequality. Angrist has researched the labor market impact of platforms like Uber, and, along with his colleague Parag Pathak, further refined our understanding of the economics of education by looking at admissions cutoffs and other sources of implicit randomization in school assignment systems. Imbens, in joint work with Susan Athey, has fundamentally reshaped our understanding of the relationship between econometrics and machine learning. Moreover, all three of the laureates are renowned advisers and teachers,(2)and have been tremendous servants to the profession.(1)
Taken together, this makes the trio well worthy of the Nobel — you might even call them “natural” candidates.
(1) I had the good luck to take Imbens’s econometrics class when I was a graduate student, and can attest to his incredible teaching firsthand!
(2) Card is currently serving as President of the American Economic Association and Imbens is currently Editor-in-Chief of Econometrica, one of the top journals in the field. Angrist, meanwhile, has co-authored one of the best-known introductory econometrics textbooks.
Scott Duke Kominers is the MBA Class of 1960 Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and a faculty affiliate of the Harvard Department of Economics.
