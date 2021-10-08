A relatively favorable interpretation of Friday’s U.S. jobs report is that reversible Covid-19 effects are temporarily undermining a strong and consistent economic recovery. A less favorable one is that the labor market is becoming more vulnerable to stagflationary winds. Unfortunately, the particularly noisy report does not allow for a firm conclusion. That may be good news for the Federal Reserve in the short term despite longer-term policy complications. The implications for Congress are less conflicting and call for more urgent action on physical and human investment.