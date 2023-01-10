Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Noncompete clauses, contractual provisions that prevent employees from taking jobs with rival businesses or from starting competing firms for some period of time after they leave, serve useful purposes for both workers and companies. It would be better to regulate them than to ban them outright, as the US Federal Trade Commission has proposed.

The value of noncompete clauses is easy to illustrate. Say you run a hedge fund. Many members of your trading team will have partial access to your firm’s trading secrets, and if they leave they can take those secrets with them. In the absence of noncompete agreements, firms would be more likely to “silo” information — becoming less efficient and less able to pay higher wages.

Nondisclosure agreements for workers in such positions are common, but they are difficult to enforce — making noncompete agreements more relevant. How exactly might you find out if some other newly created hedge fund is using your trading algorithms?

Or say you are a sales company with a customer list, or a nonprofit with a donor list. An employee who sees those lists could use that information to start a competing business, or take that information to competitors. It seems reasonable in such cases to restrict the ability of employees to “jump ship.”

If noncompetes are banned outright, to repeat, the effect will be less information-sharing within the company. New workers in particular, who have not demonstrated their long-term loyalty, will have a hard time getting access to information and getting ahead. More senior employees will have the advantage, hardly a formula for boosting economic opportunity.

A more general principle applies: Employers will invest more in training their workers if they know their workers cannot easily take those skills to their competitors.

Noncompete agreements do have non-competitive effects, of course, which are not always positive. A company with a lot of hiring power, for example, may insist on noncompetes to tie workers to the firm and limit their outside opportunities. It is appropriate for regulation and antitrust law to assess such cases and when necessary limit the use of clauses. But keep in mind that noncompetes cover only about 18% of US workers, so it is hardly the case that employers are forcing them on everyone.

As a matter of law, the state of California does not enforce noncompete agreements. This has stimulated its technology sector and its startup environment. But the California economy has some special features. The tech world is a series of interlocking pieces that make each one stronger, and many of the best-known companies have strong moats. With or without noncompetes, it is hard to just walk away from a major tech company and start competing with it. Such a company, in turn, is not so afraid to impart special knowledge to its workers.

The non-enforceability of noncompetes in California seems like the right policy. But it might not be appropriate in, say, Nebraska.

Most states already limit noncompete provisions and insist that they take a reasonable form. The current mix of restrictions may not be ideal, but the status quo hardly gives unfettered reign to the practice. It leaves some room for noncompetes and allows states to apply legal and regulatory discretion. For instance, in recent years Oregon, Massachusetts and Washington all passed laws limiting noncompetes for low-wage workers only. Might that be a superior approach? Federalism could provide an answer, but a national ban would not.

The FTC estimates that eliminating noncompetes would raise US wages by $296 billion. Yet that number is based on extrapolating from selectively chosen studies that correlate wages with legal differences, but which do not adequately take other factors into account. A 2019 survey of the literature by the FTC, written before the issue became so politicized, offers a more reasonable conclusion:

There are several channels through which NCAs can affect wages, including increasing investments in human and other non-tangible forms of capital, and reducing wage competition by improving the bargaining position of employers and reducing entry of competitors. The empirical evidence on which channel tends to dominate is mixed.

Much of America’s genius is based on experimentation and federalism. The current FTC, by contrast, is fast becoming associated with overreach. It is operating under what economist Friedrich Hayek called “the pretense of knowledge.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.”

