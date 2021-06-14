A: I founded the first heavy-metal label in South Korea because I love heavy metal music. I started my business when I was 19 and that was the way I discovered entrepreneurship. My father was a doctor and ran the hospital. I looked up to him a lot. Unfortunately, he passed away quite early, at age 51, from lung cancer. That helped me to see the world differently. It really shocked me. I was twenty-one — a college kid. I was forced to mature because I had a very intense experience and it really helped me to think about why I am here on this planet. It was a reminder that everyone will die and your legacy matters. I decided I am going to do something like my father had inspired me to do before I die. I want to live up to my potential. I will do my best, but with a laser focus on health care to make the most impact.