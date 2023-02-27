Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The tanker company posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 11, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

HAMILTON HM 11, Bermuda — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported net income of $15.1 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $168.8 million.