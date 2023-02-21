Nordson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WESTLAKE, Ohio — WESTLAKE, Ohio — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $104.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $610.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.9 million.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

