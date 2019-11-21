The department store operator posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.
Nordstrom now expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.50 per share, up slightly from a prior per-share range of $3.25 to $3.50.
Nordstrom shares rose 10% in after-hours trading.
