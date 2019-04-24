FILE- In this March 3, 2019, file photo a Norfolk Southern freight train passes through the Northside of Pittsburgh. The Norfolk Southern Railway reports earnings Wednesday, April 24. (Gene J. Puskar, File/Associated Press)

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Southern Corp. on Wednesday reported first quarter net income of $677 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

