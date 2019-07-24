NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $722 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.70 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Norfolk Southern shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

