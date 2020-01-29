The railroad’s revenue fell 7% to $2.69 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

“Norfolk Southern’s strong financial performance in a year of macroeconomic headwinds is underpinned by the hard work of our team to expeditiously implement productivity initiatives throughout the year,” CEO Jim Squires said.

AD

Norfolk Southern cut its expenses 5% to $1.73 billion in the quarter. The railroad is in the midst of reforming its operations to operate on a tighter schedule and move more freight with fewer people.

AD

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.72 billion, or $10.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 billion.

Norfolk Southern operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 states and the District of Columbia

Norfolk Southern shares gained more than 5% to sell for $215.88 in premarket trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC