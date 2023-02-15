North American Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta — ACHESON, Alberta — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.2 million.
The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $171.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $51.8 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $591.9 million.
