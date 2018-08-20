In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 Gloria Dockery is seen at her home in Durham, N.C. The 58-year-old housekeeper at UNC Chapel Hill works third shift, owns a house and has worked as a housekeeper for 19 years. While the Democratic strongholds of New York and California have started a multi-year effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the Republican-controlled legislature of North Carolina jumped to the front of the “living wage” line in one swoop last month, at least for state workers. GOP legislators passed a budget law that requires all permanent state government workers to get paid the equivalent of $31,200 a year. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans who’ve infuriated liberal activists on taxes, redistricting and social issues have surprised critics by approving a $15-per-hour minimum wage for thousands of state employees.

The “living wage” took effect ahead of similar increases in deep-blue states including New York, California and Massachusetts. Extra pay went into the bank accounts of secretaries, hospital workers, security guards and housekeepers last month.

Lawmakers’ motives for increasing wages appear to be both economic and political. One top budget writer at the legislature says it helps agencies retain veteran workers doing often thankless jobs. But it also wins favor with North Carolina’s chief state employees’ union in an election year for Republicans trying to keep General Assembly control.

