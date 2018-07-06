RALEIGH, N.C. — A string of decisions by North Carolina regulators means electricity consumers could be seeing a $5 billion bill to clean up mountains of waste Duke Energy created by spending decades burning coal to produce power.

State utilities regulators late last month decided that both North Carolina divisions of the country’s No. 2 power company could charge ratepayers for the cleanup. The North Carolina Utilities Commission decided in that recent ruling and another in February that consumers should start paying the first $778 million chunk of Duke Energy’s cleanup.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he’s going to court to stop that from happening. He said corporate mismanagement increased costs that shareholders should also be forced to bear.

A decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court isn’t likely before next year.

