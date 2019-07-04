CLIMAX, N.C. — North Carolina is the latest state looking to ban smokable hemp. A bill containing the proposed ban passed the Senate in June and is now being considered in the House.

If passed, the state will join Indiana, Louisiana, Texas, Kansas and Tennessee in either banning or limiting smokable hemp products.

Many people smoke hemp for its CBD, a compound that many believe helps with issues like pain or anxiety. After the CBD craze of the past few years, smokable hemp has recently surged in popularity and can sell for up to $1,000 per pound.

North Carolina farmers say a ban will hurt their profits. But, law enforcement says there is no way to discern smokable hemp, which doesn’t produce a high, from marijuana.

