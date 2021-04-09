The Chicheng county government notice said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident, which comes amid a push to improve safety in China’s mining industry, one of the world’s deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials. Increased supervision has reduced the number of major deadly incidents, although high demand for raw materials, especially coal, continues to lead to safety lapses.
Ten workers were killed at a gold mine in the northern province of Shandong in January after a cave-in caused by the improper storage and use of explosives.
The safety crackdown was ordered last year after two accidents in mountainous southwestern Chongqing killed 39 miners.
