BISMARCK, N.D. — The board that licenses private security firms in North Dakota is imploring a judge to reconsider his decision not to ban a North Carolina-based company hired by the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board maintains that TigerSwan operated illegally without a state license in 2016 and 2017 and an injunction is necessary to prevent the company from doing it again.

Board attorney Monte Rogneby (RAHN’-uh-bee) says Judge John Grinsteiner’s April decision not to grant an injunction also unfairly paved the way for dismissal of the entire case, including whether TigerSwan should be fined.

Company attorney Lynn Boughey (BOO’-ee) says TigerSwan won’t return to the state until the dispute with the board is resolved. He also says the board doesn’t have a case.

Grinsteiner didn’t immediately rule Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.