Sterling’s shareholders will get 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling stock they own. Based on Friday’s closing prices, Webster is paying about $26.56 per share, a premium of about 11%. Upon closing of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter, Webster shareholders will own 50.4% of the combined company and Sterling shareholders will have about 49.6%, fully diluted.
The board and executive management team will come from both companies. Sterling’s president and CEO Jack Kopnisky, will serve as executive chairman of the combined company for 24 months after closing. John Ciulla, chairman, president & CEO of Webster, will serve as president and CEO of the combined company for 24 months after closing, when he will become chairman, president and CEO.
Shares in Sterling jumped more than 4% in afternoon trading. Webster shares slipped about 5%.