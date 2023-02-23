Northern Oil and Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNETONKA, Minn. — MINNETONKA, Minn. — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $145.1 million. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $370.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $445.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $773.2 million, or $8.92 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

