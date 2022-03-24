“If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly,” the bank said in a statement.

Deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache said the lifting of Norway’s coronavirus measures has led to increased economic activity, including increased employment and above-average capacity utilization.

Wolden Bache added that the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June.

Norges Bank said the policy rate forecast is higher than it was in December Report and indicates an increase to around 2.5% at the end of 2023.