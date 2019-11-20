Smedegaard said Wednesday that Schram, 57, has held managing roles with fast food chain McDonalds, consultancy McKinsey, and Norwegian energy company Statoil Fuel and Retail. When Canadian group Couche-Tard acquired Statoil Fuel and Retail in 2012, Schram was the company’s European head until he stepped down in 2018.
In July, Kjos announced he was retiring, saying he is “way over on overtime.”
