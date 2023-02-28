Norwegian Cruise Line: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $482.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2.27 billion, or $5.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share loss to be 45 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 70 cents per share.

