Let’s play a little anti-reform politics. I’ve got two reforms to oppose, and one I more or less agree with but don’t think matters.Richard H. Pildes writes in favor of Alaska’s “top four” election scheme, and recommends other states adopt it. This system, put in place this year, will eliminate primary elections. Instead, as in California’s “top two” scheme, all candidates will participate in a first-round election. In California the top two go on to a runoff election; in Alaska, four candidates will advance, and the next round will use instant runoff to determine the winner.Pildes argues that Alaska’s system will reward moderates who have wide appeal, but the evidence from California is mixed at best. More important, these kinds of plans undermine the strength of the political parties, and party politics is essential to representation. In the long run, destroying the parties, or eroding their strength, would lead to a politics in which elected officials would have few constraints, because individual voters, acting as individuals, aren’t able to exert much influence over them. As it is, U.S. parties tend to be weak by world standards; making it harder for them to control their nominations would only make the problem more serious. It’s true that U.S. parties have learned to adapt to all sorts of anti-party reforms over the years, but changes in the rules of the game can empower some groups and weaken others, sometimes in fairly random ways. And certainly without any guarantee that the outcomes will be any better than what they replaced.The best I can say for Alaska’s system is that it is, after all, Alaska — one small-population state, and with a history of odd party coalitions. I have nothing against Alaska (or Maine, which has used instant runoffs) trying oddball reforms. But I also noted what one political scientist said last week — that U.S. reformers were enthusiastic for any scheme as long as it had never been implemented successfully anywhere in the world.Next up: Matthew Cooper argues that the Senate impeachment trials should use secret voting. It’s probably constitutional for the Senate to make that the rule. It’s just a bad idea, and politically not viable anyway.Cooper thinks that the Senate might’ve convicted President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial had the votes been secret. It’s possible. But again, the key is representation. Senators owe their constituents explanations of their actions in office, and particularly high-profile actions. Impeachment surely qualifies. Without those explanations, generally made in the context of their campaign promises, the process of representation breaks down. To be sure, sometimes secrecy is necessary in cases of (say) national security. But simply to make a preferred outcome more likely? No.Regardless, it’s not plausible that modern politicians would stay silent. For better or worse, transparency is a popular democratic value in the U.S. Probably too much so! It’s hard to see why removal of a president would be an exception.One more: Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse writes in opposition to “dark money” in politics as well as “The Court That Dark Money Built.” I’m for full and meaningful campaign-finance disclosure. The case for it is strong, and the argument against it — that disclosure might make it harder for some to participate — seems unconvincing.Still, it’s hard to make the case that large, undisclosed donations are responsible for the current Republican majority on the Supreme Court or Republican strength in lower courts. Republican politicians support judges such as Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett because they’re loyal partisans, agree with them on substantive policy questions, and want to please their voters. Right now organized groups on both sides are mobilizing to spend plenty of money for and against President Joe Biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee; it’s unlikely that money will move a single vote. Nor is it likely that campaign donations convinced Republican politicians to support Trump’s judicial nominees or oppose Biden’s.It’s possible that dark money spending could’ve tilted some elections, so I can’t be sure that it’s entirely irrelevant. But beyond that? Not much there. It’s healthy for voters to have a chance to know which organized interests support what candidates. Even there, however, the effects are easy to overstate. Voters aren’t all that interested, and it’s not as if disclosing all donors would really tell us much we don’t already know, especially concerning the major policy questions that voters are more likely to care about.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Catherine Wineinger on Republican women in Congress.Jaclyn Kaslovsky and Andrew Stone at the Monkey Cage on Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dan Drezner on Biden’s decision to keep Afghanistan’s money.Robert Farley on Ukraine.And Jamie Mayerfeld and Dan Nexon on U.S. Democratic Socialists and Ukraine.