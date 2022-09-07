Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amazon’s decision to impose a three-day delay before posting customer reviews of shows has the internet all abuzz. Variety (which broke the story) describes the policy as “a new weapon in the battle against internet trolls.” The idea is to take the extra time to sort through the posts before deciding which ones are legitimate.

Before we get to the trolls, let’s consider the cynics, who wonder whether the change, apparently in place since mid-August, is designed to protect the site’s projected $1 billion investment in its “Lord of the Rings” prequel.

OK, companies want to profit. But I’m skeptical of the claim that the money spent on “The Rings of Power” is driving this decision.(1) Amazon has long used machine learning tools to tweak average ratings on its site, downgrading posts by those thought to be trolls, and elevating others — especially those who have actually purchased the relevant product. Somehow, the republic has survived. So when Amazon says it’s undertaken a troll hunt in order to improve the accuracy of ratings of shows, I’m inclined to take the company at its word.

But is the policy really necessary? And will it help? The answers depend in part on a third question: Why do trolls troll?

Let’s start with online reviews. In theory, their function is to resolve an information asymmetry. In general, sellers have more information than buyers, a challenge that makes buyers wary. Common solutions include branding (if you visit McDonald’s, you know what to expect) and warranties (if you’re unhappy, return the product for your money back). Another is examination of the product in the store, which is impossible online.

Thus the importance of reviews. In online ratings, everyone can play. In a perfect world, those star ratings and user comments would help resolve the asymmetry by giving potential buyers the perspectives and opinions of actual buyers. Alas, the world isn’t perfect, and neither are online reviews.

Challenges are everywhere. The most obvious is bias. The data show that buyers who fall at the extremes are more likely to post. Users who hate the product will post a low rating. Users who like the product post at the high end. Users at the high end tend to be more numerous, because the group includes those whose disposition toward the product was favorable prior to purchase. Meanwhile, the moderates don’t bother to play: Hardly anyone posts in the middle. The result is the famous J-shaped curve, which renders both mean and median ratings meaningless.(2) (Consumers are evidently aware of the bias, and try to adjust for it.)

Trolls, whether humans or bots, present a different problem. Always at the top of the comment threat, frequently angry and dismissive, often writing in highly offensive terms, trolls are familiar to anyone who has ever gone on the internet. A traditional view holds that the online troll takes pleasure not only from the expression of unreasoning hostility but also from posting first, so their ratings are at the top. What matters is finding and outraging an audience. In that sense, a useful physical-world analogy is vandalism.

Trolls are also said to delight in causing consternation and even pain among other users. Some researchers argue that trolling suggests a particular personality type, that even offline those who engage in the behavior tend toward “everyday sadism.” Under this theory, Amazon’s decision to impose a lag period on posts might well work to eliminate the extremes, at least at the low end. For the troll, the waiting period might drain the exercise of its fun.

But is the research correct? Recent work suggests that day-to-day variation in the mood of the user, as well as the tone of prior posts on the same site, influence the tone in which the user posts. The more hostile comments already are, the more likely the user is to join the trolls.

If this view is correct, what we see as trolling might be simply the complex response to a set of emotional stimuli. The catharsis is not so much gaining an audience as the posting itself. In that case, being forced to wait won’t make much difference.

Thus we face a difficulty. If the 72-hour hold is meant to deter the trolls, well and good. But if, as the company has intimated, the waiting period is to allow it to weed out the trolls, then maybe not.

Whether done by humans or a sophisticated AI or (presumably) both, the effort will inevitably run into trouble distinguishing between the user who really, really hated the program and the user who’s just trying to cause trouble. There’s a risk that the process might simply turn the familiar J-shaped curve into a unimodal distribution where the surviving reviews are heavily biased toward the positive end.

I’m not saying that will happen. Amazon’s a smart company and, based on past experience, might well get the balance right. But just in case, let me propose some alternatives.

First, Amazon might try to swamp the trolls by persuading the silent majority to get involved in rating streaming video and other products. How might it do so? Studies show that financial incentives increase the number of individual reviewers. That strategy avoids the challenge of choosing what to take down.

Second, Amazon might deny the potential troll the reward that comes from venting. Instead of waiting three days to post user ratings, make users wait three days after viewing a show before rating it. Not only might the trolls get bored and go haunt some other site; the ratings might be more accurate, because they’re informed by a period of reflection.

Finally, Amazon might do nothing. No posting delay, no troll hunts, no baby-bathwater problem. I recognize the risks. When a high-profile project like “Rings of Power” garners strong reviews from critics and such weak reviews from viewers, there’s reason to be suspicious about who’s posting. But the premiere had an astonishing 25 million viewers on its first day. I think it will survive a few trolls.

(1) Full disclosure: I like J.R.R. Tolkien and I like Amazon’s version.

(2) The common (if illegal) practice of purchasing positive reviews is a separate issue.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

