People take pictures as a self-propelled trailer transports a Boeing 747-400 plane through farmland from Schiphol Airport to a nearby hotel in Badhoevedorp, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The Boeing is making its way, hardly at jet pace, to its final resting place in the garden of a hotel on the edge of Amsterdam. The 150-ton jumbo jet will take a total of five days to cover just a few kilometers (miles). The plane was formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM and is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel’s owner, a Dutch travel company. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

AMSTERDAM — A Boeing 747 has begun its final journey — making its way at walking pace rather than jet speed — from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to the grounds of a nearby hotel, where it will be turned into a visitor attraction.

After rolling out of Schiphol on a self-propelled trailer, the 150-ton jumbo jet inched across metal plates laid over nearby fields to prevent it sinking into the mud early Wednesday. It will be hauled across a major highway Friday night, before completing its 12.5-kilometer (7.8-mile) route Sunday.

The plane, formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM, is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel’s owner.

