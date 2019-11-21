Later, after the giant “DU” letters were removed, the activists pasted a new part on their banner to spell it again.

The group says they removed the “C” because Merkel’s party hasn’t been upholding the Christian imperative to protect creation, and her policies aren’t enough to effectively fight global warming.

Neither the CDU nor Berlin police could immediately be reached for comment.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD