Nov Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $104 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.
For the year, the company reported net income of $155 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.24 billion.
