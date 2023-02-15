Nova Ltd.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REHOVOT, Israel — REHOVOT, Israel — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million. The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $151.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $570.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million for the fiscal first quarter.

