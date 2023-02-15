Nova Ltd.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel — REHOVOT, Israel — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $570.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to $1.14.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million for the fiscal first quarter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI