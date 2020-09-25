The airplane maintenance company reported a surprising fiscal first-quarter profit.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)
Oil producers and other energy stocks have trailed the rest of the market in September.
Endo International Plc. (ENDP)
The pharmaceutical company signed a manufacturing deal with Novavax for that company’s potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)
The defense contractor was awarded a $950 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.
Fluor Corp. (FLR)
The engineering and construction company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year and is broadening its strategic review.
Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO)
The homebuilder started settlement negotiations with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a securities trading matter.
