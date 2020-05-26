Independent Bank Group, up $4.98 to $36.21.
The bank terminated a merger deal with Texas Capital Bancshares because of a significant impact from the virus pandemic.
Hibbett Sports Inc., down 78 cents to $18.72.
The sporting goods retailer reported surprisingly good first-quarter financial results and a surge in digital sales.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $24.70 to $545.21.
The drug developer is buying back $5 billion of its stock as Sanofi sells a majority of its stake in the company.
Anaplan Inc., down $3.91 to $47.15.
The software developer gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Merck & Co., up 89 cents to $77.26.
The pharmaceutical company is working with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop a treatment for COVID-19.
Bank of America Corp., up $1.62 to $24.28.
Bond yields rose as Wall Street grew more optimistic about an economic recovery.
