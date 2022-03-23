In 2013, discussions got underway to create a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership — a process that could’ve led to a fully formed U.S.-EU free-trade area. Negotiations made pitifully slow progress from the start and then were halted by President Donald Trump, who began a series of harebrained tariff wars, including with Europe. Sadly, President Joe Biden appears to largely agree with Trump: Far from reviving the TTIP talks, he’s left some of Trump’s barriers in place, introduced new ones of his own, and echoed much of his predecessor’s anti-trade rhetoric.

Biden is visiting Europe this week to meet NATO allies and take part in an EU summit. The allies have a security crisis to manage, so commerce won’t be front of mind. But it isn’t too soon for them to recognize the value of closer economic cooperation or for the U.S. to rediscover its enthusiasm for liberal trade.

Trump notwithstanding, tariffs between the U.S. and the EU are mostly quite low. The main import barriers arise from differences in regulation — over food safety, environmental policy, labor protections and so forth. Grappling with different sets of rules raises costs substantially for producers and consumers alike, and holds back growth and living standards.

The TTIP talks foundered over these so-called nontariff barriers, amid legitimate concerns about economic sovereignty and the excessive secrecy that surrounded the negotiations. There’s great scope, despite those issues, for closer cooperation among essentially like-minded nations. This can be achieved partly through formal regulatory convergence, as most TTIP advocates intended. Where that’s not possible, mutual recognition can be the answer (if a product is deemed safe for sale in Europe, it can be deemed safe for sale in the U.S., and vice versa). The main thing is to act on the compelling common interest in greater trade and competition.

The shocks now clouding global economic prospects — first the pandemic; then the sanctions imposed on Russia, together with their possible repercussions in world markets — don’t overturn the logic of liberal trade. Quite the opposite. Resilience through self-sufficiency is an illusion. Certainly, patterns of trade that lead to dependence on implacable rivals are dangerous; Europe’s dependence on Russian energy has driven this home. But closer economic integration among friends not only drives growth in good times, it also helps countries adapt to unforeseen pressures by giving them alternatives to particular (domestic or foreign) suppliers.

Resilience through flexibility and cooperation is vastly more effective than resilience through isolation.

It’s indisputable that Covid-19 and Putin’s war demand new thinking about international relations. High on the list should be efforts to build stronger alliances — and to recover forgotten truths about trade and mutually assured prosperity. As Biden prepares for his meetings in Europe, he should understand that those goals aren’t at odds. The truth is, you can’t have one without the other.

