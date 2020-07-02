Tesla Inc., up $89.03 to $1,208.66.

The company delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first.

Tailored Brands Inc., down 19 cents to $0.71.

The company will forgo making interest payments in July on some of its financing for The Men’s Wearhouse.

AD

American Airlines Group Inc., down 31 cents to $12.50.

Airlines and the government reportedly agreed on federal loans to cushion the impact of the recession.

AD

Coty Inc., up 13 cents to $4.45.

The maker of CoverGirl and other cosmetics hired Sue Y. Nabi as its new CEO.

Spotify Technology SA, up $12.59 to $271.49.

The streaming music service may add video streaming features, according to a media report.

Facebook Inc., down $4.13 to $233.42.

The social media company is targeted by an advertising boycott by more than 500 companies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.