Ingersoll Rand Inc., down 43 cents to $50.15. The industrial technology company is selling its specialty vehicle unit to Platinum Equity for $1.68 billion.

Cadence Bancorp, up $91 cents to $22.39.

BancorpSouth is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at $6 billion.

Signet Jewelers Limited, up $4.84 to $65.92.

The jewelry retailer raised its revenue forecast and said it has mitigated inventory delays.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $2.27 to $56.16

The airline gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the first quarter.

ConocoPhillips, down 37 cents to $50.86.

Energy company stocks slipped as oil prices gave up an early gain and moderated.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., up 89 cents to $535.45.

The electronic trading platform completed its buyout of Jersey City, New Jersey-based MuniBrokers for an undisclosed amount.